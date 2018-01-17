Video of Sen. Orrin Hatch Taking Off Invisible Glasses Practically Memes Itself  

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch became a meme sensation overnight after a clip of him removing a pair of glasses he didn’t seem to be wearing went viral. Twitter and the rest of the Internet expectedly erupted into a frenzy.

According to CNN, 83-year-old Hatch took off his invisibility cloak glasses during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Hatch seamlessly placed his spectacles next to him while continuing to speak in the committee hearing.

The gif of Hatch raced its way across the Internet and people couldn’t get enough of it.

Even Hatch’s social media team had fun with the moment — and trendy aesthetics — as his official Twitter account responded to the influx of tweets. “Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker?” the response said.

WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he's not wearing pic.twitter.com/QXCCb4RHzn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018

Sen Orrin Hatch removes invisible glasses… I need me some of those. pic.twitter.com/MOMVKrhvJJ — FC (@FraserDColeman) January 16, 2018

Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They're new, you've probably never heard of them. pic.twitter.com/pygTRwbJl7 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 16, 2018

You think your Tuesday is rough? Orrin Hatch just tried to take glasses off that he wasn’t even wearing pic.twitter.com/w7MbTM5wjq — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) January 16, 2018

Predictably, late night hosts also took a moment to weigh in on the situation.

Orrin Hatch has been learning his object work from @StephenAtHome #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FaTH6gWC7g — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 17, 2018

Hatch made news earlier this month after announcing he would retire from the Senate at the end of the year after serving for over 40 years.