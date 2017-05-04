Senate Republicans Already Say the House Health Care Law ‘Falls Short’

Some Republican senators are not happy with the new health care bill that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

While President Donald Trump sees the bill, which passed with a 217-213 vote, as a major legislative victory, the Senate has yet to formally consider the bill. It’s already facing backlash there, as many senators do not appear to be on board with major aspects of the proposed legislation.

Senate Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said in a statement that he supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Health Care Act, but does not support the House bill that was passed.

“I have concerns that this bill does not do enough to protect Ohio’s Medicaid expansion population, especially those who are receiving treatment for heroin and prescription drug use,” he said, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Though Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) also emphasized his support to repeal and replace Obamacare, he did say he thinks the new bill “falls short.”

“I will not support it in its current form in the Senate, and am confident that what the Senate considers and approves will be different than the House bill,” he said, according to a statement on Twitter.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said earlier on Thursday that the bill “should be reviewed with caution,” even though he too is in favor of a replace and replacement plan. Since the vote, Graham reemphasized this sentiment, tweeting: “I look forward to carefully reviewing the House-passed legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

He added: “My primary duty and job is to ensure this bill – if it were to become law – would be beneficial to the people of South Carolina.”

Fortune will continue to update this post as more Republicans respond to the House-passed legislation.

