Sen. Tammy Duckworth Hits Back at Trump: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ Can’t Tell Me When To Clap

The man who coined the monikers Little Rocket Man, Pocahontas and Crooked Hillary got a taste of his own medicine on Monday when Sen. Tammy Duckworth bestowed on him a new nickname: Cadet Bone Spurs.

Duckworth, a combat veteran who lost both her legs in the Iraq war, took to Twitter Monday evening to unleash on President Donald Trump after he called Democrats who didn’t applaud his State of the Union address “treasonous” while speaking at a Sheffer factory in Cincinnati earlier that day.

“We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy,” Duckworth wrote. “I swore an oath — in the military and in the Senate — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”

The nickname, which was still trending on Twitter Tuesday morning, is a reference to Trump’s five deferments from being drafted during the Vietnam War, including one for bone spurs in his heels.

“I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger,” Duckworth wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Trump has faced criticism over his deferments, especially after he lashed out at Sen. John McCain and said the veteran and Vietnam prisoner of war was not a hero because he got captured.

McCain has also knocked Trump’s bone-spur deferment. During a C-SPAN interview last year, the senator said: “One aspect of the (Vietnam) conflict that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur.

“That is wrong. That is wrong,” he added. “If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.”