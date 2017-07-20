From POW to Political Powerhouse: Sen. John McCain’s Life Through the Years

McCain retired from the Navy in 1981, and in 1982, emboldened by Cindy's family fortunes (her father ran a beer wholesaler and distributor), McCain ran for the House of Representatives in his wife's home state of Arizona. Accused of not connecting with the people of Arizona and taking advantage of a political opportunity, he said: "Listen, pal. I spent 22 years in the Navy. My father was in the Navy. My grandfather was in the Navy. We in the military service tend to move a lot. We have to live in all parts of the country, all parts of the world. I wish I could have had the luxury, like you, of growing up and living and spending my entire life in a nice place like the First District of Arizona, but I was doing other things. As a matter of fact, when I think about it now, the place I lived longest in my life was Hanoi." He went on to win the Republican primary and later, the general election for the seat.