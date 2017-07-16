Sen. John McCain, 80, Undergoes Surgery for Blood Clot – and Won’t Vote on Healthcare Bill

Sen. John McCain, 80, underwent surgery to remove blood clot in his eye on Friday, his office revealed late Saturday.

The surgery went well, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix and McCain’s office called the procedure routine – but it means he will be in Arizona recovering and not in Washington to cast a vote on the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

McCain’s absence throws the bill’s fate into doubt. All 48 Democratic senators plus two Republicans, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, have said they oppose the bill.

“Following a routine annual physical, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix,” according to a statement from the 2008 GOP presidential nominee’s office late Saturday.

“Surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days.”

The statement said McCain “is in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family.

“On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.”