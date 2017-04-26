See Which Emoji Bristol Palin Uses to Describe Herself in Latest Pregnancy Instagrams

Bristol Palin is feeling like a whale.

At least, according to her latest Instagram post.

The mom of two — soon to be three! — shared two photos of herself with husband Dakota Meyer lounging around at home and sporting silly faces with the caption “real life” accompanied by a whale emoji.

The daughter of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is just weeks away from giving birth to her third child, and her second with Meyer, a daughter.

real life: 🐋 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Palin announced she was expecting in December of 2016.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!” the couple said in a statement. “God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

Palin welcomed her first child, son Tripp with ex-fiancée Levi Johnston, in December 2008. She gave birth to daughter Sailor Grace in December 2015 after calling off her first scheduled wedding to Meyer. The couple reunited six months later, marrying in June 2016.