Rex Tillerson Says ‘My Commitment to the President Is Strong’ After Report That He Called Trump a ‘Moron’

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has fired back at an NBC News report that he called President Trump a “moron” and almost resigned this past summer amid growing tensions with the White House.

In a press conference at the State Department Wednesday morning, Tillerson said his “commitment to the president is strong.”

“The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post,” Tillerson said. “I dispel this notion that I have ever considered leaving. There has never been a consideration in my mind to leave.”

Tillerson went on to praise the president as a “smart” leader who “loves his country” and “demands results wherever he goes.”

“Accountability is one of the bedrock values the president and I share,” he added.

"I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that," Tillerson says of reports he called Pres. Trump a "moron" https://t.co/IzVzkXYcmT pic.twitter.com/VtndQo73up — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 4, 2017

Pressed about NBC News’ report that he called Trump a “moron,” Tillerson said: “I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that. This is what I don’t understand about Washington. I’m not from this place.”

Tillerson also expressed his disapproval over what he sees as critics’ “efforts to undermine President Trump’s own agenda.”

“I’m just not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration,” he said.

Asked whether Trump requested that Tillerson hold the press conference, the secretary of state said he had not spoken with the president Wednesday morning.

The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Minutes after the press conference, Trump took to Twitter to announce that Tillerson had “totally refuted” the “#FakeNews” report by NBC News.

Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Before Tillerson’s remarks, the president fired off a pair of tweets criticizing the “Fake News Media” and calling NBC News “more dishonest than even CNN.”