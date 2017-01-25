Secret Service Investigating Agent Who Suggested She Would Not Take a Bullet for Trump

The Secret Service is looking into one of its agents who expressed on Facebook that she would not defend President Donald Trump if someone were to shoot him.

On Tuesday, the agency said it was taking “appropriate action” in regard to Kerry O’Grady’s now-deleted Facebook posts, according to CNN.

O’Grady, a senior agent in the Denver field office, posted her support of presidential Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the campaign and said she would not honor a federal law that prevents agents from airing their political beliefs publicly.

“As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median,” O’Grady wrote in one Facebook post, as reported by The Washington Examiner. “To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides.”

“But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her,” she wrote.

In a statement obtained by CNN, the Secret Service said it would not comment on specific personnel matter but that it was “aware of the postings and the agency is taking quick and appropriate action.”

“All Secret Service agents and employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct,” the statement continued. “Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated.”