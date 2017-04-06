Secret Service Agent on Mike Pence’s Detail Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting a Prostitute

A Secret Service agent on Vice President Mike Pence‘s detail was arrested and suspended from official duties after allegedly soliciting a prostitute in Maryland.

According to CNN, which first reported the story, the agent was caught after police saw him exiting a hotel in Maryland.

The hotel manager called police after becoming suspicious of activity in one of the rooms, CNN reports. The agent was arrested and charged with solicitation, then he self-reported his arrest to the Secret Service, a source tells the outlet.

The incident occurred late last week while the agent was off-duty.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, the Secret Service said they were investigating the allegations against the agent.

“The Secret Service takes allegations of criminal activity very seriously,” the agency said. “This matter is being investigated by our Office of Professional Responsibility to determine the facts.”

The statement continued: “The employee was required to surrender their equipment and was placed on administrative leave. The employee’s security clearance and access to all Secret Service facilities has also been suspended. We are exploring the full range of disciplinary actions.”