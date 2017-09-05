Sean Spicer has a new gig. And contrary to some recent rumors, it’s not on Dancing with the Stars.

The 45-year-old former press secretary, Politico reports, has signed with Worldwide Speakers Group, a professional services firm that provides keynote speakers to corporate, trade, education, and commercial clients worldwide.

“Audiences around the world will benefit from the same candor, wit and insight that Spicer brought to the White House briefing room,” the group wrote of Spicer, in a promotional notice obtained by the political news outlet.

It’s only been five days since President Donald Trump‘s first press secretary officially left the White House, although Spicer passed the press-secretary torch to Sarah Huckabee Sanders in July, when he announced his resignation, effective August 31, over the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director. (Scaramucci would be fired from the position 10 days later.)

At Worldwide Speakers Group, Spicer will join a roster of paid talent that includes former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Trump campaign deputy manager David Bossie and Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren.

“We are thrilled to provide Sean for our major trade association, corporate, university and public lecture series customers around the world,” a Worldwide Speakers Group spokesman told Politico. “With his well-known candor and extensive experience, Sean is uniquely qualified to help audiences understand how the political environment will impact them now and in the future.”

Spicer’s first speaking gig will be at investment bank Rodman & Renshaw’s annual conference on Sept. 11. The spokesman for the speakers’ bureau declined to comment on how much Spicer would be paid per speech.

Spicer, who was the communications director of the Republican National Committee prior to his posting in the West Wing, had a tumultuous tenure in the White House from Day One, when he came under fire back in January for lying about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration and claiming that “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”

Controversy dogged Spicer ever since. In March he scolding veteran White House correspondent April Ryan for shaking her head after she asked a question related to Trump’s connections to Russia. The next month, while condemning the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 civilians, Spicer compared Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Adolf Hitler and seemed to give credit to the Nazi leader for being someone who “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Asked later to clarify his comments on Hitler, Spicer backpedaled and told ABC News’ Cecila Vega, “I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no — he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.”

“He brought them into the Holocaust Center,” added Spicer, apparently grasping for what to call the Nazi concentration camps.

Social media reacted wildly to Spicer, mocking his “Holocaust Center” term and making viral memes out of his head-turning dodge of reporters in the White House driveway—Spicer hid from reporters “among” the bushes—as news broke in May that the president had fired FBI Director James Comey.

But it was Spicer’s brash attitude, gum eating and tendency toward malapropism that made him—as impersonated by Melissa McCarthy— a crowd-pleaser on Saturday Night Live. In one stunt, the Oscar-nominated actress — in “Spicey” costume — rolled down New York’s 58th St. on a podium on wheels.

Upon his exit from the White House, President Trump thanked Spicer and called him, “a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media – but his future is bright!”