Politics

Sean Spicer Wore His Flag Pin Upside Down and the Internet Freaked Out

By

Posted on

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House March 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer held his daily news briefing to answer questions from the members of the White House Press Corps. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Time.com.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inadvertently wore an American flag pin upside down during a press briefing Friday — and the internet had a field day.

Several people pointed out that the pin resembled a logo for House of Cards — including the show’s executive producer, Dana Brunetti.

“His check is in the mail,” Brunetti tweeted.

Others pondered the meaning of an upside-down American flag as a symbol of distress. According to the United States flag code, “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

Eventually, presidential aide Omarosa Manigault handed Spicer a note, prompting him to fix the pin.

House of Cards promo,” someone in the press briefing joked.

“There’s no promo,” Spicer said. “Now onto your questions.”

