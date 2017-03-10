Sean Spicer Wore His Flag Pin Upside Down and the Internet Freaked Out

This article originally appeared on Time.com.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inadvertently wore an American flag pin upside down during a press briefing Friday — and the internet had a field day.

Several people pointed out that the pin resembled a logo for House of Cards — including the show’s executive producer, Dana Brunetti.

“His check is in the mail,” Brunetti tweeted.

Others pondered the meaning of an upside-down American flag as a symbol of distress. According to the United States flag code, “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

Eventually, presidential aide Omarosa Manigault handed Spicer a note, prompting him to fix the pin.

“House of Cards promo,” someone in the press briefing joked.

“There’s no promo,” Spicer said. “Now onto your questions.”

https://twitter.com/statuses/840281091718205441

https://twitter.com/statuses/840285210633740291

https://twitter.com/statuses/840273741892337664

https://twitter.com/statuses/840273824151138304

https://twitter.com/statuses/840272540123697153

https://twitter.com/statuses/840282295420477441

https://twitter.com/statuses/840275991142506498

https://twitter.com/statuses/840282181914238979