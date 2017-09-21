Sean Spicer Threatened Popular DC Reporter Who Texted and Emailed Him Questions

A well-known Washington reporter revealed on Thursday that Sean Spicer recently threatened legal action against him for asking the former White House press secretary questions via text and email.

Axios reporter Mike Allen said in his morning newsletter that he texted Spicer to ask about the detailed notes the former press secretary was known to take during meetings at the Republican National Convention, at the Trump campaign and at the White House. In response, Spicer said, “Mike, please stop texting/emailing me unsolicited anymore.”

Allen, who says he’s known Spicer and his wife for more than a dozen years, was baffled. He responded with a “?”

“Not sure what that means,” Spicer wrote back, according to Allen. “From a legal standpoint I want to be clear: Do not email or text me again. Should you do again I will report to the appropriate authorities.”

Spicer responded similarly to an email from Allen, said the journalist, a widely popular Washington figure who started a tipsheet celebrating the birthdays of reporters, politicos and lobbyists alike. Insiders fondly call the quirky and mild-mannered Allen “Mikey.”

“Per my text: Please refrain from sending me unsolicited texts and emails. Should you not do so I will contact the appropriate legal authorities to address your harassment,” read the email, signed “Thanks, Sean M Spicer.”

Allen notes that The Washington Post reported Sept. 8 that special counsel Robert Mueller “has alerted the White House that his team will probably seek to interview” Spicer and five other top current and former Trump advisers.

A White House official told Allen: “People are going to wish they’d been nicer to Sean. … He was in a lot of meetings.”