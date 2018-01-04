Sean Spicer Admits: 'I Screwed Up' as Press Secretary

President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer admitted Thursday that he “screwed up” in some of his White House press briefings.

“There were times where I screwed up. There’s no question about,” Spicer tells HLN’s S.E. Cupp in an interview that will air Thursday evening.

“The inauguration. You brought it up. I would say that’s first and foremost,” Spicer continued. “There was an event where I was trying to talk about how evil [Bashar] Assad was, and I screwed that up royally.”

Spicer, who resigned as press secretary in August, was referring to a briefing he gave the day after the inauguration where he insisted, falsely, that Trump had “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

The second “screw-up” Spicer referenced occurred in an April briefing in which he compared Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, falsely claiming that “even Hitler didn’t sink to using chemical weapons” on his own people during World War II.

Spicer apologized for those comments shortly thereafter, calling them “inappropriate and insensitive.”

He also told The New York Times in September that he “absolutely” regretted his confrontation with White House reporters over Trump’s inauguration crowd size.