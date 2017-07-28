Exiting Sean Spicer Looks Like the Happiest Person in the White House – and Responds to DWTS Rumors

Sean Spicer already seems to be in vacation mode, though he hasn’t moved out of the White House just yet.

According to Politico, Spicer seemed almost gleeful as he chatted with reporters on the White House lawn on Thursday, following a trip to New York to discuss post-press secretary career options.

Addressing the new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci – before that New Yorker interview was published later Thursday – Spicer told reporters, “He’s done a great job helping to implement the president’s agenda.”

Asked further if he thought Scaramucci was doing a good job, Politico said Spicer laughed, saying, “I don’t think Anthony needs me critiquing him. He’s got a clean slate to implement the president’s agenda.”

Last week, Spicer resigned as Donald Trump’s press secretary, the same day the White House hired Scaramucci after he told the president that he disagreed with the New York financier’s appointment, according to The New York Times. Despite his resignation, Spicer will stay at the White House through next month to aid in the transition.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch How the Real Sean Spicer Compares to Saturday Night Live‘s Parody

Though Spicer kept mostly mum on his Manhattan meetings – which reportedly included visits to an array of network executives – he didn’t totally shut down reports that he might be a future contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. When asked about the possibility, he retorted, “I’m not going to tell you that.”

“This is the phase where you just say ‘Hi’ to everybody,” he said of the meetings, and confirmed there were no offers of employment or financial discussions.

Another member of the press hearkened to Spicer’s now-infamous SNL counterpart, played by Melissa McCarthy, by giving the 45-year-old a packet of gum.

Teased another, “Invite Melissa McCarthy to come with you and jointly do a farewell.”

Spicer reportedly responded, “Thank you. I’ll keep that in mind.”

Earlier in the week, he also showed a glimpse of his newly relaxed state when he tweeted thanks to Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show‘s clever mashup of the outgoing press secretary “singing” a rendition of “I Will Survive.”