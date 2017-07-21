Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary

Sean Spicer has resigned as President Donald Trump‘s press secretary the same day the White House made its pick for its new communications director, according to The New York Times and other outlets.

The long-embattled press secretary told Trump he strongly disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci to fill the job of communications director, according to the Times. Spicer had been doing double duty as press secretary and acting as White House communications director since Michael Dubke resigned in May.

The Washington Post reports that both Spicer and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus have had a tense relationship with Scaramucci in the past.

Spicer, who was the communications director of the Republican National Committee prior to press secretary duties, is undeniably a Washington insider — the kind of person Trump said he didn’t want in his administration throughout his campaign of “drain the swamp” rhetoric.

Spicer has been popularly impersonated by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, including a stunt where the actress — in “Spicey” costume — rolled down New York’s 58th St. on a podium on wheels.

The former Trump spokesman said he learned about the sketch after receiving so many text messages he thought that “there was a national emergency or something really funny happening,” according to the Los Angeles Times in February.

“I think Melissa McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing,” Spicer also said of the impersonation. “Way too many pieces in there.”

Social media also reacted wildly when Spicer hid from reporters “among” the bushes outside the White House following news of the president’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in May.