Stephen Colbert Leads Twitter Reaction to Sean Spicer's Resignation: 'Words Fail Me. And They Failed Him, Too'

Sean Spicer has formally resigned as President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary, but a big question on some people’s minds is what’s gonna happen to Melissa McCarthy’s Spicey run on Saturday Night Live?

The news of Spicer’s abrupt departure dropped on Friday as Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci, former New York hedge fund executive, as the new director of communications at the White House. “Congratulations to Sean Spicer and condolences to Melissa McCarthy,” one Twitter user wrote in response. “Please, please, please God tell me we still get to keep the Melissa McCarthy SNL skits. Please,” tweeted another.

Celebrities, including some of the late-night television personalities who have been skewering Spicer’s role in the White House, also responded to the announcement. “Words fail me. And they failed him, too,” zinged Stephen Colbert of The Late Show. Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, urged Spicer to “write a book. Immediately.”

Words fail me. And they failed him, too. https://t.co/eSEG3emuLj — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 21, 2017

Dear @SeanSpicer Please write a book. Immediately. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Samantha Bee of Full Frontal invoked The Shawshank Redemption: “Sean Spicer crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of sh– smelling foulness I can’t even imagine…”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, however, had them beat. The show’s official Twitter account posted an in memoriam video tribute of Spicer’s time as press secretary from “2017-2017.” The video compilation also highlighted some of the false statements, controversial claims, and mispronunciations while on the job.

R.I.P. Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary, 2017 – 2017 pic.twitter.com/y7QmJAroYH — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 21, 2017

See some of the celebrity reactions below:

Congratulations Sean Spicer. You've got more guts than Jeff Sessions! — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer resigns. Surprised he stayed as long as he did. In the present heat, there will be others who do the same. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 21, 2017

Translation: Lied for a liar in a mountain of lies. https://t.co/lRBxd24w37 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer resigns.

🎶Seems to me

You did your job

Like a, uh, something that would be, um. I'm sorry. The wind? Next question? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

With Spicer out, who's going to tend to the White House bushes? I'm concerned for those bushes. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 21, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to brief the press shortly. pic.twitter.com/lHaK7p8Tpu — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 21, 2017

SEAN SPICER OUT pic.twitter.com/vCG58VVjV7 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) July 21, 2017

Where in Washington is there a home for an ex-White House press secretary who set new records for dishonesty? Oh, everywhere. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 21, 2017

Melissa McCarthy better get a good send off — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) July 21, 2017

Here are more reactions from around the web.

The best tribute to Sean Spicer would be for someone to stand up in the briefing room and insist that Spicer absolutely did not quit, period — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 21, 2017

Please, please, please God tell me we still get to keep the Melissa McCarthy SNL skits. Please.🙏🏻 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 21, 2017

Today Sean Spicer finally became press secretary — Victor Brand (@recordedvoice) July 21, 2017

Congratulations to Sean Spicer and condolences to Melissa McCarthy. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 21, 2017

Let me be the first to congratulate Sean Spicer on his new job at Splinter! — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 21, 2017

Live footage of Sean Spicer leaving the White House for the last time… pic.twitter.com/KFB67rFmuM — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 21, 2017

“The best tribute to Sean Spicer would be for someone to stand up in the briefing room and insist that Spicer absolutely did not quit, period,” wrote one user.

