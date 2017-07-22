People

Saturday Night Live

Sean Spicer Says Melissa McCarthy's SNL Impression of Him Was 'Over the Line'

By @fancifemini

Posted on

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer accused the news media of 'cherry-picking' information regarding President Donald Trump's accusation that former President Barack Obama wire-tapped Trump Tower. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He’s not a fan.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday, outgoing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that he didn’t like Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live sketches that mocked his combative relationship with the press.

Spicer told Hannity that a lot of the sketches — which stretched over multiple episodes of the most recent season of the hit NBC show — were “over the line.” He also said that the skits that showed him being antagonistic toward the press weren’t “funny.”

“It wasn’t funny,” Spicer said. “It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.”

Spicer did concede that parts of the now-famous McCarthy skits did made him laugh.

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” Spicer said.

McCarthy’s SNL impersonations of Spicer received widespread acclaim in the press, with her take on Spicer earning the actress an Emmy nomination.

After news broke that Spicer has resigned as White House Press Secretary on Friday, the comedy sketch show tweeted a video with clips from McCarthy’s segments with the short caption, “Spicey out.”

Spicer was often mocked for evading pressing questions posed by reporters about president Donald Trump‘s travel ban, climate change and Trump’s infamous tweets.

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Discusses Sean Spicer Look with Ellen DeGeneres

When McCarthy debuted her routine in February — loaded with ample amounts of gum-chewing, props and hostile comments — Spicer told  Extra that she “needs to slow down on the gum chewing. Way too many pieces in there.” He also said that Alec Baldwin had “gone from funny to mean” in his now famous impersonation of Trump.

Spicer resigned as Trump’s press secretary on Friday afternoon, the same day the White House made its pick for the administration’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.