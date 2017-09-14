Jimmy Kimmel Asks Sean Spicer What’s Trump’s Obsession With Size — and ‘Have You Ever Seen the President Naked?’

After so many months of President Trump obsessing over his crowd sizes, Jimmy Kimmel went there Wednesday night with Trump’s former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“Why is he so concerned with size?” Kimmel asked Spicer, quickly following up with a jaw-dropping, “Have you ever seen the president naked?”

Spicer, in his first late-night appearance since stepping down in July, replied with a simple, “No.”

But Kimmel wasn’t letting him off the hook, recalling Spicer’s first post-inauguration appearance in the White House press briefing room–an appearance that spawned the term “alternative facts” to explain how Spicer could, with a straight face, repeat Trump’s assertion that his was the biggest inauguration crowd in history.

“You are charged with going in front of the press and saying the inauguration crowd is the biggest crowd ever,” Kimmel said.

“Yes, I’m aware,” replied 45-year-old Spicer. “I appreciate the reminder how it went down.”

Careful still today not to contradict Trump, Spicer self-deprecatingly admitted to just one regret about that unfortunate outing: the baggy suit he wore on-camera.

“If it was up to you would [crowd size] have even been a topic?” Kimmel asked.

“You know, if it was up to me I probably would have worn a different suit,” Spicer said.

In July, Spicer left Trump’s administration after six months and one day on the job. He had been doing double duty as press secretary and acting as White House communications director since Michael Dubke resigned in May. Spicer was replaced with New York financier Anthony Scaramucci, an appointee whom he strongly disagreed with. (Scaramucci left his job after just 10 turbulent, colorful days.)

These days, he seems to be living the life.

“It has been unbelievably pleasant since last month,” Spicer told Kimmel. “People have been very supportive. And that’s really helpful to know.”

The long-embattled Trump spokesman also shared how strangers would approach him to thank him for his service, with some telling him: “I didn’t vote for the president, I’m not a republican. But I appreciate you serving the country.”

Later during the sit-down, Spicer attributed the crowd size drama as the reason for his “bad start” with the press corp. “I don’t think it was probably the best start,” he said.

During his first official press briefing in January, Spicer shared that it was the Trump administration’s “intention to always tell the truth from that podium,” but also added that “sometimes we can disagree with the facts.”