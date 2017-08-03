Sean Spicer Is Loving His Countdown to Leaving the White House

These days, it seems the happiest person in the White House is Sean Spicer — and that’s because he’s leaving it.

According to Politico, President Trump’s former press secretary has been “floating around the White House” since he abruptly resigned two weeks ago following the hiring of since ousted communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Spicer, who agreed to stay on several weeks to oversee the transition in the press office, certainly seems to be making the most of his final days in the White House. Free from his former daily press briefing duties, Spicer has been spotted attending public ceremonies like retired Gen. John Kelly’s swearing in as chief of staff and a medal of honor ceremony for a Vietnam veteran.

Politico also reported that Spicer appeared “gleeful” as he chatted with reporters on the White House lawn last Thursday.

On Tuesday night, he gave his family a tour of the White House grounds, Politico reported.

He’s also been posting throwback photos on his Instagram, including one of the first family departing from the lawn on Marine One.

“This will never get old,” Spicer captioned the shot.

This will never get old A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

After Scaramucci was fired on Monday, just 11 days into his new gig, Spicer reportedly considered staying on to help with Trump’s effort to pass a major tax reform, according to Politico.

Will Sean Spicer reverse his resignation now that Anthony Scaramucci is out?

He's here in East Room for a Medal of Honor event. @PressSec pic.twitter.com/tKnWlrr1mK — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 31, 2017

But on Wednesday, Spicer’s successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said he’s still planning to leave the White House by the end of August.

“Nothing has changed,” Sanders told reporters at Wednesday’s press briefing.

Sean Spicer exiting the office today. Our photo blocked a little by the bushes. Photo: @MattMcDReports pic.twitter.com/ea87DdHaMI — jasonbellini (@jasonbellini) July 26, 2017

Spicer is already focusing his next move, and was seen in New York City the day after he announced his resignation meeting with executives from various television networks. He’s also met with talent agencies and is reportedly being courted by ABC to join the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Spicer’s celebrity even landed him just behind George Clooney in a recent Today show news lineup.

Watch out Clooney I'm right behind you A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Spicer posted a screenshot of the moment on his Instagram, joking: “Watch out Clooney I’m right behind you.”