Sean Spicer Finally Got to Meet the Pope

Sean Spicer may have left his dream job at the White House, but he’s finally fulfilled his dream of meeting Pope Francis.

The former White House Press Secretary, who became famous enough to warrant Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live impersonations during his six-month tenure, met the Pope this past week when he went to Italy for a meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network, America Magazine reports.

The publication cited a photo on the Vatican Radio Facebook page of Spicer taking a photograph of the Pope with his phone. One Facebook user commented on the photograph that Spicer was “blessed to be gone from the toxic administration.”

Spicer announced he was resigning as Press Secretary last month and was replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Although he accompanied President Donald Trump on his first trip abroad in May, which included a meeting with the Pope.

CNN reported at the time that Spicer, who is Catholic, “was eagerly anticipating” the meeting with the Pope, only to discover at the last minute that he was left off the list of attendees.

