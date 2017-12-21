Sean Hannity Slams NBC for Fake News, by Tweeting REAL News Story from … NBC

Sean Hannity is fighting NBC News with … NBC News.

The host of Fox News’ Hannity show is being mocked on social media after he called on “fake news @CNN and conspiracy tv @NBCNews” to take a lesson from an article published by the very same NBC News.

“Hey fake news @CNN and conspiracy tv @NBCNews read and learn,” Hannity tweeted Thursday, linking to a story from NBC News reporting on the Justice Department’s resurfacing of a now dormant FBI investigation into a controversial uranium deal critics have tied to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Hannity, who himself has extensively covered the topic on his show for the last several weeks, according to Mediaite, appeared to be suggesting that the “fake news” media would never cover a story such as this one that is critical of the Clintons.

But many on Twitter were quick to point out that, Hey, “Sean, NBC broke this story!”

No self-own quite like tweeting an NBC story in a ham-fisted attempt to shame NBC into covering something. https://t.co/YUqJD3z3ii — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 21, 2017

Sean — NBC broke this story! https://t.co/F5oFgdyW0W — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 21, 2017

That awkward moment when… — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) December 21, 2017

Why is NBC News ignoring this… wait, what? pic.twitter.com/zbyl6reGdr — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 21, 2017

Sean Hannity calls out NBC News for not covering… an NBC News report. Great. https://t.co/9Dzo7twsHb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 21, 2017

It wasn’t all criticism, however.

Dear @seanhannity, thank you for promoting an @NBCNews piece. We appreciate your support. If you are looking for some good background on Uranium One, your @FoxNews colleague @ShepNewsTeam did a superb explainer a couple of months ago. https://t.co/bUgLgkmmhW — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 21, 2017

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle tweeted her gratitude to Hannity for “promoting an @NBCNews piece.”

“We appreciate your support,” she added.