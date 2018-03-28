Conservative Pundit Tells Melania Trump to Leave Her ‘Jerk of a Husband’ Over Affair Allegations

Conservative pundit S.E. Cupp is calling on First Lady Melania Trump to leave husband Donald Trump over explosive allegations that the now-president cheated with porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal in 2006.

Both of Trump’s alleged mistresses spoke out in bombshell interviews this past week, offering up intimate details of the alleged sexual encounters, which they claim took place when Melania was pregnant and shortly after she gave birth to their son, Barron, now 12. The White House has denied both affairs.

During her HLN show on Tuesday, Cupp compared Trump’s alleged affairs to those of then-President Bill Clinton the 1990s and urged Mrs. Trump to do what Hillary Clinton failed to do 20 years ago: “leave her jerk of a husband.”

“While feminists trotted [Hillary Clinton] out as a role model for strong women, all I saw was a woman who was humiliated time and again,” the HLN host said of Clinton’s decision to stand by her husband through multiple sex scandals.

Melania and Donald Trump MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty

“Melania may not have a political career to consider, but as first lady, she is an inherently important figure in American politics, and women are watching ― particularly young women,” Cupp added. “Melania should do for this generation of girls what Hillary Clinton did not do for mine and leave her jerk of a husband.”

The conservative pundit made similar comments in a New York Daily News op-ed featured on the tabloid’s cover Wednesday under the headline “DUMP TRUMP!”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Cupp writes that while Trump’s alleged affairs are “humiliating” for the country and the GOP, that’s nothing compared to the humiliation his wife has endured.

“Worst of all, that Donald Trump has very likely cheated on his wife, multiple times, with porn stars and playmates and who knows who else, and that this is all playing out very publicly, is particularly humiliating for Melania Trump,” she writes.

“While it’s hard to imagine she didn’t know who she married, she’s also just a woman, wife and mother like the rest of us. There’s a real person in there, and she must be reeling,” Cupp continues. “What she does next is no small thing.”