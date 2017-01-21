Scarlett Johansson Reveals She Used Planned Parenthood When She Was 15 at Women’s March

Scarlett Johansson got personal during the women’s march in Washington D.C. on Saturday as she spoke out about women’s health issues.

The 32-year-old actress began her candid speech with a story. “‘Have you been to the gynecologist yet?’ That was the question my mom asked me at 15 when I informed her about a change that I noticed in my body,” she said. “I’m not the type to divulge facts about my personal life, but I feel that in the face of this current political climate, it is vital that we all make it our mission to get really, really personal. So, yes, at 15, I had been to a gynecologist.”

“I was living in New York City and had visited a Planned Parenthood there,” she continued. “It was actually my clinician at Planned Parenthood who suggested I speak with my pediatrician if I was seeking a referral. She was compassionate and professional and told me she was happy to treat me for regular checkups, and when the time came, for STD and cancer screenings. No judgment. No questions asked. Planned Parenthood provided a safe place where I could be treated with gentle guidance.”

Johannson then made a public plea to Donald Trump.

“President Trump, I did not vote for you,” she said as the crowd cheered. ” That said, I respect that you are our president-elect and I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother.

“Support my daughter who may actually, as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have.”

The Women’s March on Washington has included several celebrity appearances, including Ashley Judd, Alicia Keys, and America Ferrera. More than 600 sister marches are also planned, according to organizers, with hundreds of thousands of people around the world taking to the streets in protest of Trump.