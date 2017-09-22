Anthony Scaramucci Disses Sean Spicer as ‘Liar Spice’ on The View and Claims Steve Bannon Has a 'Messianic Complex'

WATCH: @JoyVBehar asks Anthony @Scaramucci who he thinks is the "most annoying, horrible person" in the Oval Office? And he answers… pic.twitter.com/yEu9VelfNl — The View (@TheView) September 22, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci is no fan of Steve Bannon or Sean Spicer.

The short-lived White House communications director, who has been making the rounds on the talk show circuit, stopped by The View on Friday to talk Donald Trump, his brief tenure in his administration and more.

The Mooch held back little on the show while opening up about several foes, including Spicer, who famously resigned from his post after Scaramucci joined the White House.

Regarding Spicer — who made headlines for his surprise appearance at the Emmys Sunday night — Scaramucci said he never called the former press secretary Melissa McCarthy, but did have another special nickname for him.

“I was calling him “Liar Spice” from the Spice Girls,” Scaramucci — who spent just 10 days as communications director in the Trump administration — said on the show, shortly after pledging that he would not “hit back” at Spicer, who has criticized him for not being experienced enough at the job.

.@Scaramucci responds to Spicer's criticism: "I could hit back at him but I'm not … we gotta cut the nonsense and get it together!" pic.twitter.com/Kn20yKbPaA — The View (@TheView) September 22, 2017

The former Wall Street financier also didn’t shy away from answering when asked to name the most “annoying, horrible” and “unlikable” person he worked with at the White House.

In fact, he did them one better, offering two names: Reince Priebus and Bannon.

“How do you think I got along with Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon?” he answered. “You think that was a good relationship? You think that was a triumvirate, the three of us? That was rough.”

The Mooch famously ranted about both men in a profanity-laced tirade with New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza.

Scaramucci elaborated further on his feelings about Bannon (whose own White House departure was confirmed on Aug. 18), saying he had both positive and negative qualities. The good, Scaramucci said, was that Bannon is a skilled speechwriter, with “great linguistic skills.”

“You wouldn’t have to proofread him,” he said.

The bad? Bannon has a “messianic complex” and Scaramucci said people like him “think they’re the answer, they’re the solution.” He says the two men came to a head over Scaramucci’s attendance at the Global Economic Forum in Switzerland.

“He got very mad at me for going to Davos Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, which was sanctioned by the communications team,” he said. “But because he’s an anti-globalist, and he was hitting that economic forum at Breitbart for so many years, that put me in disfavor with him.”

He also answered when asked whether Bannon is a white nationalist.

“I would say that he has those tendencies,” Scaramucci said. “If you read Breitbart, there’s a lot of that white nationalist economic fervor.”

The hosts and their guest were later joined by comedian Mario Cantone — dressed in the exact same outfit as Scaramucci — and were treated to a round of impersonations. The pair then went head-to-head in a game of pretending to spin imagined White House news.

But even after everything he’d been through in the White House, Scaramucci said he still loves the president he served for less than two weeks.

“I do,” he said. “He’s trying to do the right thing.”