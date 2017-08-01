Scaramucci Reportedly Fooled into Exchange with Prankster Posing as Priebus: ‘You Know What You Did’

A British “email prankster” successfully tricked top White House officials — including recently ousted communications director Anthony Scaramucci — by posing as various administration members, adding to the tumult of a presidency that many view as in crisis.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported Monday night that the prankster posed as recently ousted chief of staff Reince Priebus, and emailed Scaramucci shortly after Priebus announced his resignation last week.

“I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free, but after reading your tweet today which stated how; ‘soon we will learn who in the media who has class, and who hasn’t’, has pushed me to this,” the fake Priebus wrote, according to CNN. “That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you. At no stage have you acted in a way that’s even remotely classy, yet you believe that’s the standard by which everyone should behave towards you? General Kelly will do a fine job. I’ll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don’t expect a reply.”

Scaramucci replied, “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.”

“I can’t believe you are questioning my ethics!” the imposter reportedly wrote back. “The so called ‘Mooch’, who can’t even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for.”

Scaramucci responded, “Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me.”

Reince (me) giving @Scaramucci something to think about. He never replied haha pic.twitter.com/hutjACmogR — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

Scaramucci was also reportedly duped into an exchange with the same prankster pretending to be Jon Huntsman, the former Utah governor who was chosen last month to be the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

“Who’s (sic) head should roll first?” the fake Huntsman asked Friday before Priebus’ termination had been announced. “Maybe I can help things along somewhat.”

“Both of them,” Scaramucci responded, seemingly referring to Priebus and White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon.

The pretender also reportedly fooled homeland security adviser Tom Bossert (who believed he was communicating with Jared Kushner), Eric Trump and Huntsman himself by posing as various officials.

The email prankster tweets under the account @SINON_REBORN and describes himself as a “lazy anarchist” in his bio.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry was also tricked last week, giving a lengthy interview with a Russian comedian posing as Ukraine’s prime minister.

“Secretary Perry is the latest target of two Russian pranksters,” department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in an email to The Washington Post. “These individuals are known for pranking high-level officials and celebrities, particularly those who are supportive of an agenda that is not in line with their governments. In this case, the energy security of Ukraine.”

The conversation was posted in its entirety on Vesti, a Russian news site. The wide-ranging conversation that touched the possibility of giving Ukraine a deal on coal exports and cyberattacks on the U.S. power grid.