Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director who was ousted after just 10 days on the job, claimed his obscene tirade when speaking with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza was fueled by false rumors that he was having an affair with Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

In his first interview since being leaving the Trump Administration, the financier tells The Huffington Post that he attended dinner with the Trumps and became upset when reporter Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine tweeted that Guilfoyle was also in attendance. Scaramucci suspected the her name being thrown in the mix would raise eyebrows, especially because other attendees, including Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway were left out.

Scaramucci, whose wife Deidre Ball filed for divorce after he joined the Trump administration, denies having a sexual relationship with Guilfoyle. A Fox News spokesperson told The Huffington Post that the two are “good friends.”

“He is way too short for Kimberly,” longtime Trump ally Roger Stone told HuffPo.

Scaramucci’s marriage was in trouble long before he took the role of White House communications director, HuffPo reports, but his wife was reportedly nine-months pregnant when she filed for divorce.

On July 24, Scaramucci was with President Donald Trump in West Virginia for the Boy Scout Jamboree when Ball went into labor.

The former Goldman Sachs banker told HuffPo that he wasn’t expecting his wife to give birth because she wasn’t due until August 9. He says he made plans to fly back to Washington with the president and travel home to New York from there.

By the following afternoon, he still had not met his newborn son. Scaramucci claimed that this was because Ball asked for space via text.

Jill Stone, Ball’s lawyer, told the outlet, “Any texts of that nature had nothing to do with the baby or seeing the baby.”

Ball’s lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE that Ball gave birth last Monday — just 18 days after filing divorce papers.

“We started the action July 6 in Nassau County Supreme Court. She did have a baby on Monday, his name is James,” she says.

She also shot down rumors that the newborn is ill.

“I can report that he’s doing very, very well,” she said, while confirming that both mom and baby are now home.