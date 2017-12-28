Sarah Huckabee Sanders Mocked for 'Trapshooting' Selfie: Looks 'Like You Don’t Know How to Shoot'

Shots were fired on Twitter this week after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a photo of herself holding a gun in what some commenters said was the wrong way.
Sanders posted the shotgun-toting selfie on Wednesday, captioning it, “Back home where we learned how to do more than just bake pecan pies.”
It was a reference to the recent “piegate” controversy in which veteran White House correspondent April Ryan jokingly questioned whether Sanders had really baked a pie she posted a photo of on Twitter. Sanders responded by live tweeting herself baking four pecan pies for the White House press corps potluck earlier this month.
But critics on Twitter homed in on another detail in the post — the positioning of Sanders’ shotgun.
“You sure hold shotgun funny, like you don’t know how to shoot,” replied one commenter.
“Yeah. I agree. It looks like she might just be posing for a picture,” said another. “She’s gonna hurt her shoulder firing like that.”
Another user came to Sanders’ defense in the debate, insisting, “She knows what she’s doing.”
“She has no f–king clue what she’s doing. Gun or not,” came a fiery reply from another commenter.
Other tweets questioned why Sanders shared a personal post from her government Twitter account, and chastised her for not wearing any ear or eye protection.
“No eye protection, no hearing protection,” one commenter wrote. “Thanks for setting a good example of ‘responsible’ sport shooting.”