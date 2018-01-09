Sarah Palin's Son Track Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

Sarah Palin‘s oldest child, son Track, has pleaded not guilty to one of the multiple charges he faces after allegedly assaulting his father, Todd Plain.

On Monday, the 28-year-old pleaded no guilty to a burglary charge with his lawyer entered the plea on his client’s behalf at the court arraignment in Alaska, according to the Associated Press. Track, who also faces misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief, did not attend in person but participated by phone.

He did not enter a plea for the remaining charges.

Track’s trial is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 26 with his pretrial conference hearing set for Feb. 9.

On Dec. 16, Track was arrested on charges of domestic violence in relation to an incident that a source previously told PEOPLE occurred at the Wasilla home of his parents.

His mother, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, was the one who called the police to report the incident, during which he allegedly broke into the home and assaulted his father Todd over a disagreement involving a truck.

“Todd was the victim,” a source close to the Palin family told PEOPLE. Asked if Todd, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious snowmachine crash last winter, was okay, the source replied: “He will be.”

The insider added, “A lot of other families have gone through worse.”

On New Year’s Day, the former Alaska governor shared the first photo of her husband since the incident — revealing bruises under her husband’s eye and a large gash on his nose.

Track was granted house arrest with electronic monitoring during a court appearance on Dec. 20. The judge also ordered that Track seek a mental health evaluation within two weeks of release. His grandparents were present in court, according to KTUU, while Todd said via telephone that the family was prepared to reestablish contact with Track if he was released.

This isn’t the first time Track has come in contact with the law.

In January 2016, he was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, and pointing a gun at her. He’s been serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from the arrest.