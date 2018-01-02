See the First Image of Sarah Palin's Battered Husband Todd After Son Track's Alleged Attack

Sarah Palin is hoping 2018 will be “a year of breakthrough” after her husband, Todd, was allegedly beaten by their son Track in the Palins’ Wasilla, Alaska, home on Dec. 16.

The former Alaska governor took to Instagram on New Year’s Day, where she shared the first photo of Todd Palin since the incident — revealing bruises under her husband’s eye and a large gash on his nose. “Tick Tock … last day of 2017 … whew!” read a banner beneath the family snapshot that also featured Sarah Palin herself, daughter Piper and son Trig.

But the Republican chose to highlight the positive in her caption, writing: “Trailering snowmachines to trailhead for trek out to the cabin… perfect way to usher in the new year! May 2018 be a year of breakthrough, joy & victory for all!”

The Palins also welcomed a piece of good news recently, with Sarah Palin announcing daughter Willow’s engagement to Ricky Bailey on Dec. 20.

Track Palin was arrested on Dec. 16 on domestic violence charges of felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault after allegedly breaking into his parents home and assaulting his father over a disagreement involving a truck. Sarah Palin called local police that night to report that her son Track, 28, was “freaking out and was on some type of medication,” the Anchorage Daily News previously reported, citing a sworn affidavit filed in court by Wasilla officer Adam LaPointe.

Track was granted house arrest with electronic monitoring during a court appearance on Dec. 20. The judge also ordered that the Army veteran seek a mental health evaluation within two weeks of release. Sarah Palin’s parents were present in court, according to KTUU, while Todd said via telephone that the family was prepared to reestablish contact with Track if he was released. Track did not appear to spend time with the family over the holiday, however.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Palin’s Son Track Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Alaska

A source close to the Palin family told PEOPLE that Todd, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious snow machine crash last winter, “will be” okay.

“A lot of other families have gone through worse,” the insider added.

This isn’t the first time Track has gotten in trouble with the law. In January 2016, he was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, and pointing a gun at her. He’s been serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from that arrest.