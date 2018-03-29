Sarah Jessica Parker has weighed on Cynthia Nixon‘s bid for New York governor.

Their two characters on Sex and the City may have been supportive of each others’ pursuits, but Parker’s response to Nixon’s run lacked an unyielding endorsement for her former longtime costar.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid,” Parker, 53, said in a statement to Page Six.

Nixon told PEOPLE in this week’s issue that all three of her Sex and the City costars — Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Parker — have “expressed love, support and excitement” about her political debut.

“I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my Sex and the City community,” Nixon said, who is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. “We worked on an incredible series for many years together, and my colleagues’ ongoing support for my years of activism, and now my campaign, means a lot to me.”

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City 2 New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Parker and Nixon ran into each other in February at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in Manhattan.

“Old friends ran into each other at a @tmagazine shoot today,” Nixon captioned the post. “Miss you @sarahjessicaparker.”

Nixon, 51, announced she was running for governor in mid-March in a tweet alongside a two-minute video in which she said, “I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us,” she tweeted alongside a two-minute video.”

“New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” she said in the voiceover, noting that she grew up with her single mom in a one bedroom fifth-floor walkup.

“I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today,” she continued. “Our leaders are letting us down.”

Davis enthusiastically gave Nixon an endorsement on Twitter, writing, ““I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor !”

Cattrall also responded to a Twitter user who asked, “Kim, what do you think of Cynthia running?!”

“I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” Cattrall replied.