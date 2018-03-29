Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon, Her 'Sister On and Off Screen,' in NY Governor Run

Sarah Jessica Parker is on team Cynthia Nixon.

Parker took to Instagram on Thursday to voice her strong support for her former Sex and the City costar, who recently announced her bid for New York governor.

Describing Nixon as “a mother, an activist, an advocate, a fighter, a NY’er and a dear friend,” Parker told Nixon: “My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote.”

The Instagram endorsement comes one day after Parker seemed to stop short of backing Nixon in a statement to Page Six that said, “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Nixon told PEOPLE in this week’s issue that all three of her Sex and the City costars — Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Parker — have “expressed love, support and excitement” about her political debut.

“I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my Sex and the City community,” said Nixon, who is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. “We worked on an incredible series for many years together, and my colleagues’ ongoing support for my years of activism, and now my campaign, means a lot to me.”

Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Nixon, 51, announced she was running for governor on March 19 in a tweet alongside a two-minute video in which she said, “I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us.”

Davis was the first to endorse Nixon on social media. Just minutes after Nixon announced her run, Davis tweeted, “I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor!”

Cattrall also responded to a Twitter user who asked for her thoughts on the run, saying, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”