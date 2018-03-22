Samantha Bee Gives Hope Hicks Epic Kiss-Off: She's Like 'If Zooey Deschanel Joined the Alt-Right’

Samantha Bee has delivered a not-so-fond farewell message to President Donald Trump‘s former White House communications director — namely, “F–k you, Hope Hicks.”

On Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal, the late-night comedian said she couldn’t “let another week go by” without telling Hicks her true feelings.

“I’ve never talked much about Hope, because unlike every other member of the Trump orbit, she doesn’t careen onto our television screens, lobbing lies and racial invective every damn day,” Bee explained. “But that doesn’t mean she should get a pass.”

Bee went on to criticize Hicks for reportedly leaving Trump’s administration only because she “hated the personal infighting — not because of, say, Charlottesville.”

The comedian also mocked Hicks for handing out parting gifts of homemade cookies to her White House communications staff, as reported in a recent New York magazine article. “Each cookie package included a note she’d written in silver marker,” the article said. “ ‘Believe in love,’ read one message. Underneath, she’d drawn a small heart.”

“So at least we all know what it would look like if Zooey Deschanel joined the alt-right,” Bee quipped.

The kiss-off comes in the wake of Hicks’ resignation last month, one day after being interviewed by a House committee about potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. According to The New York Times, Hicks admitted to the House panel that she’d told white lies for her boss.