Deadpool vs. Donald: Ryan Reynolds Crashes Colbert to Mock Trump Over Russian-Prostitute Allegations

Deadpool, a.k.a. Ryan Reynolds, took over Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show opening monologue Tuesday night to — well, to do pretty much the same thing Colbert does every night: mock President Donald Trump.

Reynolds’ superhero alter ego, who’s known for his off-color humor, wasted no time cracking a joke about the president’s alleged “pee tape,” which purportedly shows Trump watching Russian prostitutes urinate on a Moscow hotel bed in 2013, according to a widely circulated British intelligence dossier containing unconfirmed allegations.

“President Trump spent the day complaining on Twitter about leaks inside the White House,” Deadpool joked. “Because we all know Trump prefers his leaks in Russian hotel rooms.”

To be fair, Deadpool also mocked some actor named Ryan Reynolds, calling him(self) a “huge a——” and “the poor man’s version of Ryan Reynolds.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Reynolds doesn’t need a costume to criticize Trump. Shortly after Trump was elected in November 2016, the actor, who’s Canadian, said he sympathized with anti-Trump Americans who wanted to flee to Canada.

“I can understand so much of the fear that comes from this huge portion of the population that’s going to feel disenfranchised and that’s experiencing a tremendous amount of anxiety about their future,” Reynolds told Variety at the time. “Minority groups, women, LGBTQ communities — those are all communities that I think are rightfully very afraid for the moment and I’m afraid with them and for them.”