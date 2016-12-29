Russian Embassy Responds to Obama’s Hacking Sanctions with a Very Trumpian ‘Lame Duck’ Tweet

The Russian embassy in London lashed out at President Barack Obama on Twitter Thursday, shortly after the White House announced new sanctions against Russia over cyberattacks intended to interfere with the U.S. election.

And the tone and cadence of the tweet seemed to take a page from the playbook of President-elect Donald Trump.

A photo of a duck with the word “LAME” emblazoned across it was posted to the @RussianEmbassy Twitter account, along with the message: “President Obama expels 35 [Russian] diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl [American] people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm.”

The jibe was a reference to Obama’s lame-duck status following Trump’s victory.

President Obama expels 35 🇷🇺 diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl 🇺🇸 people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm. pic.twitter.com/mleqA16H8D — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 29, 2016

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Obama announced the sanctions and the expulsion of 35 Russian operatives from the U.S., as well as the closings of two Russian compounds in the U.S.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama said. “These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government. Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences.”

The sanctions come after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia hacked into Democratic emails in an effort to help Trump win the election – accusations that both Trump and Russian officials have repeatedly denied.