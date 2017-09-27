People Explains: Why Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore Is So Polarizing, Donald Trump Didn’t Support Him At First

He waved a gun at an election eve campaign rally, lacked support from the Republican establishment and has called Islam a “false religion,” but none of that scared off Alabama voters Tuesday, who supported Roy Moore in the Republican runoff primary for Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s vacated Senate seat.

The former chief justice for Alabama’s Supreme Court defeated incumbent Luther Strange Tuesday night, despite the fact that Moore did not have the endorsement of President Donald Trump — and spent far less cash than his opponent during his campaign. (Television spending on ads for Strange was five times that of Moore ads, according to NBC News.)

Moore is an outspoken, polarizing figure with beliefs so strong they have landed him in legal trouble. Read on to learn more about who he is, why he’s been at odds with the establishment and what’s landed him in legal hot water in his prior jobs.

Who is Roy Moore?

Moore was previously best known as the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court, a position he won first in 2001 and again in 2013. He ran for governor of Alabama in 2006 and 2010, but both times failed to make it past the Republican primary.

He’s also a devout evangelical Christian, and often brought his beliefs into his government work. Just last week, he told Vox the Constitution’s “duty” is “to foster religion and foster Christianity.” He’s been removed from office twice because he defied federal court rulings that conflicted with his religious beliefs.

His controversial comments about several minority groups, including gay people, Native Americans and Asians, have given him notoriety on a national stage. His remarks about the latter two groups, which he referred to as “reds and yellows” in a campaign speech, led him to be condemned by Chelsea Clinton. On the campaign trail in July, he called Islam a “false religion,” according to the Huffington Post.

Also a self-declared strong supporter of the second amendment and gun rights, he pulled out a gun on stage during a campaign event on Monday.

What’s his history with the Republican establishment?

Moore has often been at odds with the Republican establishment, which dates back to his first campaign for chief justice in 2000. His then-primary opponent, Associate Justice Harold See, brought in Karl Rove (who later became a senior adviser to President George W. Bush), to help his campaign, according to CNN. Despite the big-name assistance, Moore handily defeated See and later won the general election.

This time around, the Senate Leadership Fund, an establishment-led super PAC, unleashed several attack ads on Moore, according to CNN. U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas and the Senate Majority Whip, even told Politico that he didn’t think Moore would be a “productive member” of the Senate Republicans, referencing Moore’s track record on the bench.

Moore himself has been hitting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell throughout his campaign. In one fundraising email he wrote, “Judge Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate means the END of Mitch McConnell’s reign as Majority Leader,” according to Politico.

And all throughout the primary race, he’s had the support of far-right Breitbart News. He also received support from Steve Bannon himself after the former White House chief strategist resigned from the White House. Bannon hosted a campaign rally for Moore on Monday, where he called out several names of “establishment” Republican politicians, according to CNN. He said: “For Mitch McConnell and Ward Baker and Karl Rove and Steven Law, all the instruments that tried to destroy Judge Moore and his family, your day of reckoning is coming.”

Moore himself called his win a defeat of the “establishment” on Twitter.

CONSERVATIVE VICTORY HAS COME TO #ALSEN! Because of you, tonight, the establishment has been DEFEATED in Alabama! THANK YOU! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 27, 2017

What does Trump think of him?

In the Republican primary runoff race, Trump endorsed Strange, who had been appointed by former Gov. Robert Bentley to replace Sessions earlier this year. During a speech at a rally for Strange in Huntsville, Alabama, on Sept. 22, Trump implied that Strange would fare better in a general election than Moore would.

“If [Luther] wins, that race is over,” Trump said, according to NPR. “If somebody else wins, I will tell you, that’s gonna be a very tough race. However, Trump went on to say that if Moore was to win, “I’m going to be here campaigning like hell for him,” in the general, according to the Washington Post.

At the Huntsville rally, Trump did express some doubt, and publicly worried that if Strange lost, it would have an effect on the way Trump’s endorsements are perceived.

“We have to be loyal in life,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post. “There is something called loyalty, and I might have made a mistake and — I’ll be honest, I might have made a mistake. Because if Luther doesn’t win, they’re not going to say we picked up 25 points in a very short period of time. They’re gonna say, ‘Donald Trump, the president of the United States, was unable to pull his candidate across the line.’ ”

But still, on Saturday, Trump tweeted: “It was great being with Luther Strange last night in Alabama. What great people, what a crowd! Vote Luther on Tuesday.”

But since Moore’s win, Trump has thrown his support behind him. Trump deleted several (but not all) tweets in support of Strange, and sent out a new one in favor in Moore, telling him to “WIN” in December’s general election.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

What about the whole Ten Commandments controversy?

Before Moore was running for a Senate seat, he left the office of chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court twice, both in a headline-making manner.

The first departure came in 2003, after less than three years on the job. When Moore became chief justice, he ordered the placement of a 2.6-ton monument of the Ten Commandments in the rotunda of Alabama’s state judicial building, according to CNN. Myron Thompson, a U.S. district judge, ruled that the monument was a violation of the separation of church and state, but Moore declined to follow that court ruling and kept the monument up in the building.

“It is a sad day in our country when the moral foundation of our law and the acknowledgment of God has to be hidden from public view to appease a federal judge,” Moore said of the ruling shortly after it happened in 2003. He ended up being suspended by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission for his failure to obey the court order. He was removed from office on Nov. 14, 2003, after all nine members of the Alabama judicial ethics panel voted in favor of doing so.

What about his history with gay marriage?

Moore ran for the post of chief justice again in 2012, once again winning the position. And though he didn’t bring another monument of the Ten Commandments into the court building, his second tenure stirred up controversy for other reasons.

In January 2015, the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a complaint against Moore after he encouraged both the governor and the state’s judges to continue to enforce the state’s ban on same-sex marriages, even though it had been overturned by a federal judge. In a letter written after the judge’s decree came down on Jan. 23, he said he was “dismayed” by judges who said they would honor the federal court’s decision. “Our State Constitution and our morality are under attacked by a federal court decision that has no basis in the Constitution of the United States of America,” he wrote.

This letter handed him in front of the judicial ethics board once again, and he was suspended for his actions, according to NPR.

Moore has a long history of fighting gay rights, and has been vocal about his vitriol for gay people. In concurrence of a custody case involving a homosexual parent in 2002, he wrote that being gay “creates a strong presumption of unfitness that alone is sufficient justification for denying that parent custody of his or her own children or prohibiting the adoption of the children of others.” Then in 2014, he wrote to all 50 governors in the United States asking for their support for a constitutional convention to create an amendment to define marriage as between “one man and one woman,” according to Alabama.com. He has called homosexuality a “crime against nature,” adding that it was “abhorrent, immoral, detestable,” according to Vox.

He formally resigned his position in April of this year, but this time, in the hopes of advancing his career with his U.S. Senate run. At the time of his resignation, he was still suspended from the job.

Anything else?

You may have seen an exchange floating around the internet from an interview Moore did with Vox. In it, reporter Jeff Stein asks Moore if he thinks Sharia Law is a danger to Americans. Moore responded: “There are communities under Sharia law right now in our country. Up in Illinois. Christian communities; I don’t know if they may be Muslim communities. But Sharia law is a little different from American law. It is founded on religious concepts.”

When Stein then presses him to name the communities that are living under Sharia Law in the United States, and when this began, Moore tiptoes around his answer: “Well, there’s Sharia law, as I understand it, in Illinois, Indiana — up there. I don’t know.” Stein then tells Moore this is an “amazing” claim for a Senate candidate to make.

Moore responded: “Well, let me just put it this way — if they are, they are; if they’re not, they’re not.”

PolitiFact calls Moore’s claims false.

Who is his opponent?

Now that the primary is finished, Moore will face off with Democrat Doug Jones, who was appointed a United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama by President Bill Clinton in 1997.

When is the general election?

Alabamians will cast their ballots on Dec. 12. The special election was going to coincide with the 2018 general elections, but Kay Ivey, the current Governor of Alabama (after Bentley resigned following a sex scandal earlier this year), later changed the date.