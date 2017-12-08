Roy Moore Accuser Says She’s Been the 'Target of Threats' but 'Refuses to Be Intimidated'

Since Beverly Young Nelson accused Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore last month of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 and he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s, Nelson has “been the target of threats and lies,” she said at a press conference Friday.

“A talk radio host said I should be put in a town square and stoned and he said he wanted to be the first to throw the largest stone at me,” she said while seated with her attorney, Gloria Allred.

“Someone sent me a photo of a casket which I have taken as a threat,” she continued. “I have had to live behind triple-locked doors, tinted windows, have security accompany me when I went to a doctor’s appointment.”

At the November press conference, Nelson revealed that when she was 16 and a waitress at a restaurant in Gadsen, Alabama, and Moore was the deputy district attorney of Etowah County and in his 30s, he offered to give her a ride home.

Instead, she said he pulled over behind the restaurant, groped her breasts against her will and when she resisted, Moore “began squeezing my neck and attempting to force my head into his crotch.”

Moore has repeatedly denied her allegation, as well as those from the eight other women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.

“These allegations are completely false. They are malicious. Specifically, I do not know any of these women nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with anyone,” he said at an Alabama rally in late November.

While Moore has denied knowing Nelson, she has produced her high school yearbook where Moore allegedly wrote before the incident: “To a sweeter, more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A.”

Moore has denied it is his handwriting, and has called for her to allow his campaign to have a handwriting expert to examine it.

Allred refused to turn over the yearbook to the Moore campaign. She hired her own expert, Arthur T. Anthony, a member of the Southeastern Association of Forensic Document Examiners, whom she said confirmed that the writing of the note and signature is Moore’s.

Allred said Thursday that beneath Moore’s signature, Nelson added notes “to remind herself who Roy Moore was and when he signed it.”

The notes read: “12-22-77, Olde Hickory House.”

Earlier in the day, conservative media outlets accused Nelson of forging the yearbook note.

“It is a defamatory statement to accuse her of a crime,” Allred said. “Anyone who accuses her or me of a crime should proceed at their own risk and own peril.”

Nelson said Friday that she is a Republican who had voted for Donald Trump, but is disappointed that Trump is now supporting Moore.

“I have some fear but refuse to be intimidated to silence or retract anything I have said,” she said. “I stand by my previous statement, that Roy Moore sexually assaulted me.”