Rosie O'Donnell Gets a Steve Bannon Makeover — See the Pic!

Rosie O’Donnell has a new look and she’s flaunting it on social media.

The comedian and actress, 54, received a special gift on Thursday from a fan on Twitter: a picture of Steve Bannon with her face superimposed on it.

O’Donnell retweeted the picture and made it her Twitter profile picture. The fan wrote, “A @Rosie picture is worth a thousand words,” to which she replied, “Exactly.”

A @Rosie picture is worth a thousand words pic.twitter.com/alhZpPtf8N — Brian (@Principat0) February 10, 2017

This isn’t the first time the author and former The View cohost has touched on the subject of President Donald Trump‘s controversial chief strategist.

Earlier this week, O’Donnell’s name was tossed around to play Bannon on Saturday Night Live after the president was reportedly “rattled” over Melissa McCarthy’s depiction of his press secretary, Sean Spicer.

Politico reported the president was particularly irked that Spicer looked “weak” in the sketch and was portrayed by a woman — which led many on Twitter to suggest an SNL appearance by Trump’s longtime foe, O’Donnell.

The former talk show host seemed game.

“#BannoninChief,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter. Later, she posted, “available – if called I will serve!!!”

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell goes back more than a decade. O’Donnell criticized Trump as a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie” during a 2006 episode of The View. Trump responded by calling her “a woman out of control.” More recently, Trump insulted O’Donnell during several Republican debates when he was running for president.

On the current season of SNL, Bannon is being portrayed as the Grim Reaper. During last weekend’s episode, a sketch featuring Alec Baldwin’s version of Trump ended with Grim Reaper Bannon pushing the president off to the side to reclaim his seat as leader of the free world.

Baldwin’s Trump was left to play with a children’s toy. (The actual Trump, a vocal critic of SNL and Baldwin’s impersonation, did not comment via Twitter on the sketch.)