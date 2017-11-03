Rosie O’Donnell Says She’s Getting a Tattoo of Robert Mueller: ‘To Me, He’s Captain America!’

If the enemy of your enemy is your friend then Rosie O’Donnell just found her new BFF.

During an appearance Thursday on Late Night, O’Donnell, a longtime vocal Trump critic, told host Seth Meyers about her love for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Last week, Mueller filed the first charges in the probe, against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates.

“Today after your show I’m going to get a Bob Mueller tattoo,” O’Donnell told Meyers. “Because I LOVE him!”

O’Donnell added that she plans to get inked “right over my heart. I’m so in love with Bob Mueller. I want to get posters. I want to meet him. I just think he is it. He looks to me like Superman. Like Captain America. Like justice has finally arrived back on our shores and we are going to right ourselves again!”

RELATED VIDEO: Paul Manafort and Another Former Trump Aide Have Been Charged in Mueller’s Russia Probe

“I will say that if Trump gets indicted, it would be really great if Mueller let you serve the papers,” Meyers said.

“I have put in that request by tweet and I’m waiting to hear,” O’Donnell replied.

“I love you, Bob,” she added. “Keep doing what you do.”