Rosie O'Donnell Blasts GOP Sen. Susan Collins Over Tax Bill Vote: 'You Have Betrayed Us All'

Rosie O’Donnell got very personal in a tweet attacking GOP Sen. Susan Collins over the contentious GOP tax bill.

Sharing a photo of the Maine Republican’s family, the comedian asked Collins if she believed her loved ones were proud of her for voting for the tax overhaul, which has been criticized by some for helping corporations and the very wealthy while hurting the poor and middle class.

“Woman, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, you have betrayed us all,” tweeted O’Donnell. “Dear god, ask for forgiveness, redeem your soul tomorrow.”

In an earlier tweet on Tuesday, O’Donnell, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, offered to pay Collins and GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona $2 million if they voted against the bill.

“If they vote ‘no, no I will not kill Americans for the [super] rich,’ ” O’Donnell said. “No s–t. 2 million. Cash. Each.”

In another tweet, O’Donnell told Collins to call her if she wanted to “negotiate” the offer.

Collins has not yet responded to O’Donnell’s tweets.

Collins and Flake both voted for the bill, which was passed by Congress on Wednesday afternoon and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The Hill noted that while it is illegal to offer money to public officials with the intent to influence official acts, it’s unclear if O’Donnell’s tweet was serious.