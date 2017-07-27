Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Covers Rolling Stone – But His Constituents Aren't Feeling It

The leader of the Great White North is mugging on the new cover of Rolling Stone – but many Canadians aren’t exactly pleased with the magazine’s take on their prime minister.

Alongside the posed image of Justin Trudeau on the publication’s August 10th issue, text reads, “Why can’t he be our president?”

It’s true that the prime minister has been well-received in America, from his bromance with former President Barack Obama to his adorable family, but Canadians aren’t buying the “laudatory tone,” according to the country’s National Post.

The Post reported that among the praise of Trudeau’s good looks, there were factual errors – which have since been corrected – like incorrectly calling the Royal Canadian Mounted Police the Mountain Police, and naming the prime minister’s party as the Liberty Party, rather than Liberal.

In a Globe and Mail opinion piece, author Andrew MacDougall pointed out that by positioning Trudeau as the anti-Trump, Rolling Stone and its subject could potentially jeopardize the upcoming NAFTA renegotiations.

Both Canadians and Americans have taken to Twitter to issue their grievances with the magazine’s profile – some humorously, and some with disappointment.

Wrote one, “I voted for him and I find this cover massively cringe-inducing.”

I voted for him and I find this cover massively cringe-inducing. https://t.co/lEhsCR8ogB — TFCNU (@TFCNU2) July 26, 2017

I wish I was like Justin Trudeau, whose dark hair is a color found in nature. mine is a forbidden color our rods and cones can't perceive. pic.twitter.com/5gG3QRdjdd — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) July 26, 2017

More hard hitting photo ops. Hard to tell if @JustinTrudeau is campaigning for a 2nd term or acting gig.#oscardream pic.twitter.com/ZLOpWc9jGY — Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) July 26, 2017

what if rolling stone genuinely doesn't know that justin trudeau is canadian — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) July 26, 2017

I like Trudeau but is he secretly Taylor Swift in a mask because HE IS EVERYWHERE FOR NO REASON pic.twitter.com/mtGyr1ldiD — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 26, 2017

weird that rolling stone buried the lede of its trudeau profile halfway through pic.twitter.com/nkpBecIU7e — tannara (@tyelland) July 26, 2017

The profile’s author, Stephen Rodrick, playfully responded to critiques on Twitter, writing, “Man, don’t tell all these angry Canadians that I’m moving to Vancouver in January!”