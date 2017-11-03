The Rogue Twitter Employee Who Took Down Trump Is Now a Meme Hero

Trump’s critics are throwing a party for a rogue Twitter employee who made the President’s Twitter account temporarily disappear.

His posts keep the world posted and on edge, but for more than a few minutes Thursday night, his account disappeared before it went back to normal. Trump has used his Twitter account to share announcements, unload off-the-cuff commentary and notoriously, to issue incendiary strikes.

Later Thursday evening, Twitter posted a message from its Government and Elections team sharing that the president’s account was deleted “due to human error by a Twitter employee.” According to the tweet, Trump’s @realDonaldTrump was down for 11 minutes before being restored to its former status.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Twitter’s government account later shared an update. “A Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

For Trump’s part, on Friday morning, he responded about the “rogue employee.”

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

With that tweet, Twitter served up an irresistible meal for his critics who gleefully snapped up the opportunity to celebrate the mystery employee, spreading praise through pop culture memes.

Many championed this mystery employee and imagined what it looked like when he or she rode out of the office that day.

Peggy Olsen’s infamous Mad Men power walk was a popular choice.

That twitter employee left work today like pic.twitter.com/aNF0NZM3lN — Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) November 3, 2017

"We have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day" pic.twitter.com/mVB2Pwc8rv — Jessica Winter (@winterjessica) November 3, 2017

"we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day" pic.twitter.com/DDg0xv9oES — Kathy McKenna (@kathymckenna) November 3, 2017

A resistance account invoked Beyonce.

The @Twitter employee as he leaves HQ after deleting Trump's account! pic.twitter.com/Wip1oWwnRE — ALT DOJ (@ALT_DOJ) November 3, 2017

And there were several other takes that referenced pop culture walking out moments.

leaving your job at twitter after deleting trump's account like pic.twitter.com/VjPopz8JMO — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 3, 2017

The guy who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter last night because it was his last day working for Twitter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OoSHjMkzLP — Carlitos (@USM87) November 3, 2017

One Twitter employee on their last day did more for America for 11 minutes than anyone currently in government. #trumpstwitter pic.twitter.com/rt5MgaTvHb — Pettybyname (@Pettibynature) November 3, 2017

We go live to the Twitter employee that 86'ed Trump's account on his/her last day on the job…. pic.twitter.com/n7VAwSufrs — Steve Singiser (@stevesingiser) November 3, 2017

To the @Twitter employee who deleted Donald Trump’s account. You are my everything. pic.twitter.com/Uj9LCeUFCt — Justin Kunkel (@_junkel) November 3, 2017

I AM "Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day." pic.twitter.com/O6JVU08U8r — NaNoirvember Writer (@mwgerard) November 3, 2017

Whoever you are, Rogue Twitter employee, I hope you move on to bigger and better things. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/Poh2NY9W19 — Carl Gratiot (@CarlGratiot) November 3, 2017

Someone worked in a joke about a certain opponent.

First picture emerges of rogue employee deleting Trump's Twitter account pic.twitter.com/2UXEvx9Gz2 — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) November 3, 2017

“First picture emerges of rogue employee deleting Trump’s Twitter account,” one user wrote while sharing an image of Hillary Clinton on her cell phone.