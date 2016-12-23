Rockettes and Mormon Tabernacle Choir Will Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Expect to see some high kicks on Inauguration Day.

The Rockettes have confirmed that they will perform at the Jan. 20 ceremony where Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States.

“The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1932 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation’s most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades and presidential inaugurations, including in 2001 and 2005,” James L. Dolan, executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, which owns the Rockettes, said in a statement to NBC News.

“We are honored that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities,” Dolan said.

Joining the dance company is the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The 360-member, all-volunteer singing group confirmed they have accepted an invitation at the request of the U. S. Presidential Inauguration Committee on its blog Thursday evening.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U. S. presidents,” said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in a statement. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

Despite the announcements, it appears not all participants are eager to perform at the ceremony. Rockette Phoebe Pearl posted a now-deleted message on Instagram explaining that she felt “embarrassed and disappointed” to be participating, according to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets.

“I usually don’t use social media to make a political stand but I feel overwhelmed with emotion. Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed. The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling. I am speaking for just myself but please know that after we found out this news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts. We will not be forced! #notmypresident” she reportedly wrote.

Meanwhile, BroadwayWorld.com reports that the union representing the Rockettes sent an email telling its members that “any talk of boycotting the inauguration is invalid” unless “Radio City has a change of heart.”

The upcoming performance will mark the sixth time the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has participated at an inauguration.

The Choir previously sang at swearing-ins for Lyndon B. Johnson (1965), Richard M. Nixon (1969) and George H. W. Bush (1989), in addition to performing at inaugural parades for Ronald Reagan (1981), George H. W. Bush (1989) and George W. Bush (2001).

[Announcement] The Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Sing at the U.S. Presidential Inauguration. More: https://t.co/ObGqXWbj5D pic.twitter.com/dY3rQCXraz — Mormon Tab. Choir (@MormonTabChoir) December 22, 2016

The announcements come one week after America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho declared that she would be singing the national anthem at the ceremony.

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that Trump has asked the Beach Boys, currently fronted by Mike Love without his cousin and fellow cofounder Brian Wilson, to perform at his presidential inauguration. However, they had not yet confirmed if they would perform.

“The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate,” a Beach Boys spokesperson told PEOPLE. “We will let you know as soon as a decision is final.”