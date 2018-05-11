PEOPLE Remembers Robert F. Kennedy 50 Years Later with Commemorative Issue

It’s been fifty years since the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, but the mystique of the Kennedy family — and its influence on the country and the culture — endures.

The 96-page issue is filled with photos and details of Bobby’s love story with Ethel Skakel — the two wed in 1950, making Bobby the first of the four Kennedy brothers to marry. Growing up in a large family brood himself (a total of nine siblings), Bobby went on to have his own clan of 11 children with Ethel.

Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy on their wedding day in 1950 AP

“She awakened his sympathy and his humor and brought him out emotionally,” says noted historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. “Ethel gave him unquestioning confidence, unwavering direction and unstinted love.”

After JFK’s death in 1963, Bobby attempted to carry his political torch — though his own fight for change was also cut short. In his eulogy, brother Ted said Bobby “saw wrong and tried to right it, saw suffering and tried to heal it, saw war and tried to stop it.”

The Kennedys: Jack & Jackie and Bobby & Ethel also looks back at the family’s intimate moments, from Jack and Jackie’s romance to snapshots of Bobby and Ethel’s sprawling Hickory Hill estate.

Robert F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy in 1963

Also, see how his legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren — including daughter Kerry. She tells PEOPLE her father urged his children to learn the lessons of Jack’s life “and apply them to the issues that face our country today. That has continued to echo for all of us.”

