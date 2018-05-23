Robert De Niro Says Donald Trump Is Banned from Actor's Nobu Restaurants

Robert De Niro reserves the right to refuse service to Donald Trump.

The actor and co-owner of the Nobu restaurant empire told the Daily Mail that he’s banned Trump from all of his Nobu restaurants, with locations all over the world and here in the U.S., including one in Washington, D.C.

De Niro, 74, a vocal Trump critic, added that if the president “walked into a restaurant I was in, I’d walk out.”

But the restaurant chain’s chef and co-owner, Nobu Matsuhisa, told the Daily Mail he’d rather see the president, 71, and the screen legend dining side by side.

“It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob,” Matsuhisa told the Daily Mail. “To make them sushi!”

Robert De Niro Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

The Huffington Post noted that Trump visited a Nobu restaurant during his infamous 2013 trip to Moscow — the one where he allegedly hired Russian prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed once slept in by former President Obama.

De Niro has frequently spoken out against Trump in the past. In March, the actor called Trump an “idiot” who “lacks any sense of humanity or compassion.”

He also made his opinion on Trump known in January while presenting Meryl Streep with the award for best actress at the National Board of Review awards gala.

“It was fascinating to watch The Post. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today,” he said of the Streep-starring political drama. “At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from ‘bone spurs.’ Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.”

If that wasn’t clear enough, De Niro added, “This f—ing idiot is the president. It’s the Emperor’s New Clothes —the guy is a f—ing fool.”