Rex Tillerson Is Out as Secretary of State, President Trump Replaces Him with CIA Chief Mike Pompeo

The White House just had its latest high-profile shake-up.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is out, and is being replaced by CIA director Mike Pompeo. Trump also confirmed that Gina Haspel will take over Pompeo’s job at the CIA, noting that she’s the first female to hold the position.

Tillerson, the former head of ExxonMobil, has had a complicated relationship with the president since he took the job following Trump’s inauguration last year. Last fall, Tillerson made headlines after he reportedly called the president a “f—— moron” in a meeting. Afterwards, he hastily arranged a press conference at the State Department to reaffirm his commitment to Trump, and notably declined to address the comments specifically.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Trump later commented on the “moron” report, and offered to compare IQ tests with Tillerson.

“I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests,” he said. “And I can tell you who is going to win.”

Tillerson’s ouster is the latest in a long line of resignations and firings within the Trump administration. Thirteen days ago, Trump’s communications director, Hope Hicks, handed in her resignation. A source told PEOPLE at the time that “she had enough.”