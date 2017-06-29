Disgust Over Donald Trump’s Mika Brzezinski Attack: ‘Please Stop’ and ‘Beneath the Office’ – and Those Are Just Republicans

President Trump was almost immediately condemned for his crudely personal attack on Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning — and some of the most biting comments came from fellow Republicans.

Trump, 70, took to Twitter early Thursday morning with a series of insults aimed at Brzezinski and her cohost/fiancé Joe Scarborough.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump wrote. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Republican senators including Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse and John McCain quickly rebuked the president for his remarks, expressing both revulsion and disbelief.

“Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America,” Graham tweeted.

“Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office,” tweeted Sasse.

McCain, meanwhile, said that “I’m just embarrassed–embarrassed isn’t the right word–I just regret it,” according to NBC News producer Frank Thorp V.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also addressed Trump’s tweets during a morning press conference: “Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment. Look, what we are trying to do around here is improve the tone and civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help do that.”

Trump’s morning rant was also a hot topic on Thursday morning TV.

“Aren’t you beaming with national pride?” Joy Behar asked after Whoopi Goldberg, with a grimace and a dejected sigh, opened The View by reading Trump’s tweets aloud. Addressing Trump, Goldberg added, “Dude, you really need to get your act together.”

And Behar countered that Trump has no business questioning anyone’s I.Q.

“He didn’t even know Frederick Douglass was dead. And then he doesn’t even know how to spell ‘tap.’ He is the one who’s not that bright,” Behar fumed.

Their comments were echoed on social media, with many pointing out that this isn’t Trump’s first attack on female journalists.

“Trump’s most vicious, personal attacks are always saved for women,” wrote one user.

I'm so glad Obamacare repeal and the wall building are going so well that Trump has time to tweet about Mika's bleeding face lifts. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 29, 2017

2. Trump's most vicious, personal attacks are always saved for women. Here he calls Mika Brzezinski stupid, crazy and mocks her face — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2017

Flashback: Trump offered to officiate Joe & Mika's wedding the same week he now says he rejected an interview w a "bleeding badly" Mika. pic.twitter.com/KSELigAUcx — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 29, 2017

Trump's "Mika was too ugly to let her be around me" recalls his "those women were too ugly for me to want to sexually assault." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 29, 2017

Melania's anti-bullying initiative is off to a strong start https://t.co/YjlZVakVPo — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski, daughter of esteemed diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski, also tweeted an apparent response to Trump: a photo of a Cheerios box with the headline “Made for Little Hands.”

Scarborough also retweeted several deeply critical comments of Trump, while MSNBC also issued an official response to the president’s statements.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” the company responded on a statement posted on Twitter.