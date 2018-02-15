Melania and Ivanka Tried to Stop President Trump from Tweeting But 'No One Could Do It'

How many staffers does it take to stop President Donald Trump from tweeting? There may not be enough aides in the whole White House.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the president’s former chief of staff Reince Priebus says he, First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and communications director Hope Hicks have all tried to put a stop to the president’s self-destructive Twitter habits to no avail.

“I told him, ‘Some of it’s not helpful, it causes distraction. We can get thrown off our message by tweeting things that aren’t the issues of the day,’ ” Priebus said.

“Everybody tried at different times to cool down the Twitter habit — but no one could do it,” he continued. “Not me, Jared, Ivanka, Hope.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Aides hoped the first lady might be able to persuade the president to stay off Twitter after his joint address to Congress last year but even she couldn’t get through to her husband.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“After the joint session, we all talked to him and Melania said, ‘No tweeting,’ ” Priebus recalled to the Times. “And he said, ‘OK — for the next few days.’ We had many discussions involving this issue. We had meetings in the residence. I couldn’t stop it.”

Trump has come under fire many times for his controversial and often inflammatory tweets about topics ranging from immigration to the media to former rival Hillary Clinton to the Russia investigations.

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway has previously said there’s no keeping Trump away from Twitter.

“He wants to speak directly to the people. It cuts out the middleman,” the former Trump campaign manager told reporters in June