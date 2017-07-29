Reince Priebus on Anthony Scaramucci’s Scathing R-rated Interview: ‘The Palace Intrigue Stuff Is Annoying’

Now that he’s out of the swamp, Reince Priebus wants to stay out of the mud.

Appearing on Fox News Channel’s Hannity on Friday night, the former White House chief of staff refused to address a question about a purported rivalry with newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Hannity asked Priebus to comment on Thursday’s New Yorker article which featured a rant from Scaramucci against Priebus, calling him “a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” Scaramucci also told reporter Ryan Lizzi that Priebus would be “asked to resign very shortly.”

Priebus responded, “”I’m not going to get into that subject. It’s just getting in the mud, and I think the palace intrigue stuff is annoying, and I think it’s a distraction, and it takes away from the president’s agenda.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

He went on to champion President Trump’s goals for the country: “I think what everybody needs to do is focus on the president, to focus on the things he wants to get done for the American people,” Priebus said. “You know what’s in his heart. I know his heart. He’s a genuine, decent, incredibly hard-working president.”

Priebus also echoed many talking points he had already put forward in an earlier interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, asserting that he was “Team Trump.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com