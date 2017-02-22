Police Take Down ‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner from Statue of Liberty

Activists illegally placed a “Refugees Welcome” banner at the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday afternoon, the same day the Department of Homeland Security announced expanded immigration enforcement policies.

Around 12:50 p.m., the 3-by-20-foot sign was unfurled on nylon rope from the public observation deck at the top of the statue’s pedestal, according to the U.S. National Park Service Police.

Over an hour later, park rangers were able to remove it without damaging the monument.

The National Park Service stated that attaching anything to the Statue of Liberty is strictly prohibited.

One of the activists behind the banner, identified only as David, explained to Fusion that their idea was in direct response to President Donald Trump‘s refugee ban.

“This was first conceived in response to what’s been called the ‘travel ban’ of the Trump administration, which I think flies in the face of the founding principals of the United States,” he stated.

Adding, “I think the Statue of Liberty is our best symbol of the role that immigrants have played and continue to play every day in this country.”

David also detailed how his group was met with positive feedback from tourists and onlookers moments after the banner was hung.

“We left, and as we were taking the ferry home, [the banner] was still hanging,” he explained. “I would imagine that the National Park Service staffers who also make this country great who are working there — I would be surprised if anyone who cares about the history of the Statue of Liberty did not agree with what we were saying.”

An investigation is currently underway to identify the people who placed it there.

In late January, Trump signed the executive order that temporarily bans any refugees from entering the U.S., indefinitely bans refugees who hail from Syria and temporarily banning citizens from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The order would also require a “religious test” of sorts for refugees attempting to enter the U.S., giving preferential treatment to Christian and other religious minorities who live in Muslim countries over Muslims.

And on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security released documents that revealed Trump’s forthcoming immigration policies. According to the New York Times, Trump vows to publicize crimes by immigrants, enlist local police officers as enforcers, strip immigrants of privacy rights, erect new detention facilities; discourage asylum seekers, and speed up deportations.