Reddit User Who Created Donald Trump’s Infamous CNN Video Apologizes: ‘It Was a Prank, Nothing More’

A Reddit user who took credit for creating a video of President Donald Trump punching a physical manifestation of CNN has apologized to the news outlet in a Reddit post.

The user, who goes by HanA–holeSolo and had a history of other racist posts, wrote they were driven to post the Trump meme because “as time went on it became an addiction as to how far it could go with the posts that were made.”

“I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life,” they continued. “I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life, I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on Reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts.”

Redditor HanAssholeSolo, the guy who posted the Trump/CNN clip the president tweeted, has apologized to @CNN, the media, and others pic.twitter.com/GlePoiSlFj — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 4, 2017

“The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation. I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President’s Twitter feed. It was a prank, nothing more,” they added. “What the President’s feed showed was not the original post that was posted here, but loaded up somewhere else and sound added to it then sent out on Twitter.”

The user wrote that they had the “highest respect for the journalist community” and that they did not condone violence of any kind against the press.

They also apologized for posting things “that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic,” while concluding that they were abandoning the Reddit account used to make the Trump meme.

“This is my last post from this account and I wanted to do it on a positive note and hopefully it will heal the controversy that this all caused,” they wrote. “Peace.”